US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer says he is not sure when the trade negotiations will resume. Photo: EPA-EFE
Did China’s trade negotiators make promises they couldn’t keep? US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer thinks so

  • Official tells House committee he considers ‘some forces in China’ decided that its negotiators ‘went out beyond their mandate’
  • But he remains confident talks will resume, has ‘trust and complete good faith’ in his Chinese counterparts
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 5:06pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:06pm, 20 Jun, 2019

US business leaders do not think tariffs are the best way to resolve the trade war with China. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping-Donald Trump meeting at G20 is good news, but trade war and its damage will linger, US business leaders predict

  • Panellists agree that the use of tariffs is not the best way for Washington to solve its problems with Beijing
  • ‘The notion that we’ll get a comprehensive agreement any time before the end of this year is doubtful to me,’ US Chamber of Commerce official says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Published: 5:09am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:35pm, 20 Jun, 2019

