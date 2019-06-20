Channels

Kim Jong-un pictured with Xi Jinping in Beijing in January this year. Photo: AFP
Ankit Panda
Opinion

Opinion

Ankit Panda

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s trip to North Korea serves as a reminder that Kim Jong-un still needs friends on the world stage

  • The Chinese leader is visiting after Kim’s failed summit with Donald Trump and an inconclusive meeting with Vladimir Putin
  • State visit underscores continued importance of Pyongyang’s relationship with Beijing
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Published: 6:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping will make his first official trip to North Korea this week, after an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping to make first official trip to North Korea this week

  • Visit to take place on Thursday and Friday and follows repeated invitations from Pyongyang
  • Meeting could send a message to Washington that it still needs Beijing to play a part in denuclearisation of Korean peninsula, analysts say
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

Sidney Leng  

Shi Jiangtao  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 7:42pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:02am, 18 Jun, 2019

