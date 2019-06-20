Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hundreds of thousands of North Koreans lined the streets to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pyongyang. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

North Korea puts on a show for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit as Kim Jong-un ensures warm welcome

  • 250,000 people estimated to have taken part in welcoming events from airport to guest house
  • Xi says atmosphere made him feel like the two countries were ‘one family’
Topic |   North Korea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 10:26pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:17pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hundreds of thousands of North Koreans lined the streets to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pyongyang. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Xi Jinping’s plane lands in Pyongyang as he begins his first visit to North Korea as Chinese president. Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping lands in North Korea for first visit by a Chinese leader in 14 years

  • President is joined by wife Peng Liyuan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, top diplomat Yang Jiechi and development chief He Lifeng
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un greets Xi and the pair reportedly hold talks that are expected to cover denuclearisation
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 11:34am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:21pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xi Jinping’s plane lands in Pyongyang as he begins his first visit to North Korea as Chinese president. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.