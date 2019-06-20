Hundreds of thousands of North Koreans lined the streets to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pyongyang. Photo: Xinhua
North Korea puts on a show for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit as Kim Jong-un ensures warm welcome
- 250,000 people estimated to have taken part in welcoming events from airport to guest house
- Xi says atmosphere made him feel like the two countries were ‘one family’
Topic | North Korea
Hundreds of thousands of North Koreans lined the streets to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pyongyang. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping’s plane lands in Pyongyang as he begins his first visit to North Korea as Chinese president. Photo: Weibo
Xi Jinping lands in North Korea for first visit by a Chinese leader in 14 years
- President is joined by wife Peng Liyuan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, top diplomat Yang Jiechi and development chief He Lifeng
- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un greets Xi and the pair reportedly hold talks that are expected to cover denuclearisation
Topic | North Korea
Xi Jinping’s plane lands in Pyongyang as he begins his first visit to North Korea as Chinese president. Photo: Weibo