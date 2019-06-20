Kim Jong-un welcomed Xi Jinping to Pyongyang at the start of his two-day state visit. Photo: CCTV via AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping promises to play ‘positive’ role in helping North Korea denuclearise
- Chinese leader tells Kim Jong-un he is ready to assist peace talks and help North meet its needs at start of two-day state visit to Pyongyang
- Kim avoids naming Donald Trump directly, but blames the ‘relevant parties’ for not responding to his overtures
Hundreds of thousands of North Koreans lined the streets to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pyongyang. Photo: Xinhua
North Korea puts on a show for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit as Kim Jong-un ensures warm welcome
- 250,000 people estimated to have taken part in welcoming events from airport to guest house
- Xi says atmosphere made him feel like the two countries were ‘one family’
