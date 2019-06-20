Channels

Kim Jong-un welcomed Xi Jinping to Pyongyang at the start of his two-day state visit. Photo: CCTV via AP
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping promises to play ‘positive’ role in helping North Korea denuclearise

  • Chinese leader tells Kim Jong-un he is ready to assist peace talks and help North meet its needs at start of two-day state visit to Pyongyang
  • Kim avoids naming Donald Trump directly, but blames the ‘relevant parties’ for not responding to his overtures
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Sidney Leng  

Published: 11:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:11pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Hundreds of thousands of North Koreans lined the streets to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pyongyang. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

North Korea puts on a show for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit as Kim Jong-un ensures warm welcome

  • 250,000 people estimated to have taken part in welcoming events from airport to guest house
  • Xi says atmosphere made him feel like the two countries were ‘one family’
Topic |   North Korea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 10:26pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:58pm, 20 Jun, 2019

