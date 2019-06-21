A woman passes by ZTE booth during Big Data Expo in Guiyang. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese companies are spending millions on lobbyists to fend off threats from Donald Trump and shield themselves from effects of trade war
- Chinese companies’ decisions to hire lobbyists have been driven in part by looking at what has happened to Huawei and ZTE over the last year
Topic | Huawei
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
As trade war continues, are the US and Chinese economies heading for a messy divorce?
- Separation is under way in manufacturing, technology and investment, and while it predates the trade war, the Trump administration tariffs have acted as turbo boosters
- Unconfirmed reports that Apple is considering moving part of its manufacturing out of China fuel suspicion that the two nations will increasingly go their separate ways
Topic | US-China trade war
