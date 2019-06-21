Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman passes by ZTE booth during Big Data Expo in Guiyang. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Chinese companies are spending millions on lobbyists to fend off threats from Donald Trump and shield themselves from effects of trade war

  • Chinese companies’ decisions to hire lobbyists have been driven in part by looking at what has happened to Huawei and ZTE over the last year
Topic |   Huawei
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 1:41am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:17am, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman passes by ZTE booth during Big Data Expo in Guiyang. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
China Economy

As trade war continues, are the US and Chinese economies heading for a messy divorce?

  • Separation is under way in manufacturing, technology and investment, and while it predates the trade war, the Trump administration tariffs have acted as turbo boosters
  • Unconfirmed reports that Apple is considering moving part of its manufacturing out of China fuel suspicion that the two nations will increasingly go their separate ways
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 7:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:59pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.