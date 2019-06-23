Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Is the G20 destined to fade into irrelevance in a leaderless world – courtesy of Donald Trump?
- Trade war is expected to again overshadow the ‘premier forum for international economic cooperation’
- US president’s aim is ‘to hijack the summit and divert it towards a confrontation with China’, analyst says
Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that Beijing was determined to support the country’s new “strategic path”. Photo: AFP
China likely to tread carefully on North Korea as power dynamic shifts
- Situation on Korean peninsula is becoming ‘very complicated’ after President Xi Jinping said Beijing’s commitment to assist Pyongyang won’t change
- Analysts say China should be cautious about using its influence as leverage with the United States
