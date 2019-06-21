Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping have signalled an intention to maintain closer ties. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un present united front against ‘serious international changes’

  • Stronger ties can protect region’s stability and interests of both China and North Korea, the two leaders say
  • Further talks taking place on second day of Xi’s first state visit to Pyongyang
Topic |   Kim Jong-un
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 11:37am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:06pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping have signalled an intention to maintain closer ties. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Xi Jinping’s plane lands in Pyongyang as he begins his first visit to North Korea as Chinese president. Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping lands in North Korea for first visit by a Chinese leader in 14 years

  • President is joined by wife Peng Liyuan, foreign minister Wang Yi, top diplomat Yang Jiechi and development chief He Lifeng
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un greets Xi and the pair reportedly hold talks that are expected to cover denuclearisation
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 11:34am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:17am, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xi Jinping’s plane lands in Pyongyang as he begins his first visit to North Korea as Chinese president. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.