North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping have signalled an intention to maintain closer ties. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un present united front against ‘serious international changes’
- Stronger ties can protect region’s stability and interests of both China and North Korea, the two leaders say
- Further talks taking place on second day of Xi’s first state visit to Pyongyang
Xi Jinping’s plane lands in Pyongyang as he begins his first visit to North Korea as Chinese president. Photo: Weibo
Xi Jinping lands in North Korea for first visit by a Chinese leader in 14 years
- President is joined by wife Peng Liyuan, foreign minister Wang Yi, top diplomat Yang Jiechi and development chief He Lifeng
- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un greets Xi and the pair reportedly hold talks that are expected to cover denuclearisation
