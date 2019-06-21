Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Officials at five AP test centres declined to comment on the reason for the ban, but said they would follow it to avoid punitive measures. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

China orders halt to history tests for students seeking credits for US university courses

  • Test centres confirm they have been told to suspend Advanced Placement tests from next year
  • Advanced courses and exams in science, mathematics and other subjects remain unaffected, they say
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:18pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:18pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Officials at five AP test centres declined to comment on the reason for the ban, but said they would follow it to avoid punitive measures. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Some US educators are bracing for a decline in the number of undergraduate and graduate applicants from mainland China next year. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

US universities brace for decline in Chinese students after Beijing warning

  • American academia becomes newest front in US-China friction
  • As tensions mount and distrust expands the two sides face off in new areas
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Mark Magnier  

Daniel Bases  

Published: 9:45pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:10pm, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some US educators are bracing for a decline in the number of undergraduate and graduate applicants from mainland China next year. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.