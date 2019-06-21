Officials at five AP test centres declined to comment on the reason for the ban, but said they would follow it to avoid punitive measures. Photo: Shutterstock
China orders halt to history tests for students seeking credits for US university courses
- Test centres confirm they have been told to suspend Advanced Placement tests from next year
- Advanced courses and exams in science, mathematics and other subjects remain unaffected, they say
Topic | US-China relations
Officials at five AP test centres declined to comment on the reason for the ban, but said they would follow it to avoid punitive measures. Photo: Shutterstock
Some US educators are bracing for a decline in the number of undergraduate and graduate applicants from mainland China next year. Photo: Xinhua
US universities brace for decline in Chinese students after Beijing warning
- American academia becomes newest front in US-China friction
- As tensions mount and distrust expands the two sides face off in new areas
