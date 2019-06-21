Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

North Korea criminalises those who cross the border irregularly, according to a UN human rights official. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Don’t deport North Korean escapees, UN human rights official urges China

  • Dozens of North Koreans rounded up in China in recent months and those sent back face severe punishment, activists say
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:17pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:17pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korea criminalises those who cross the border irregularly, according to a UN human rights official. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hundreds of thousands of North Koreans lined the streets to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pyongyang. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

North Korea puts on a show for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit as Kim Jong-un ensures warm welcome

  • 250,000 people estimated to have taken part in welcoming events from airport to guest house
  • Xi says atmosphere made him feel like the two countries were ‘one family’
Topic |   North Korea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 10:26pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:33pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hundreds of thousands of North Koreans lined the streets to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pyongyang. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.