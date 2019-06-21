North Korea criminalises those who cross the border irregularly, according to a UN human rights official. Photo: AP
Don’t deport North Korean escapees, UN human rights official urges China
- Dozens of North Koreans rounded up in China in recent months and those sent back face severe punishment, activists say
Topic | North Korea
North Korea criminalises those who cross the border irregularly, according to a UN human rights official. Photo: AP
Hundreds of thousands of North Koreans lined the streets to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pyongyang. Photo: Xinhua
North Korea puts on a show for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit as Kim Jong-un ensures warm welcome
- 250,000 people estimated to have taken part in welcoming events from airport to guest house
- Xi says atmosphere made him feel like the two countries were ‘one family’
Topic | North Korea
Hundreds of thousands of North Koreans lined the streets to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pyongyang. Photo: Xinhua