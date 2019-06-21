Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The United States says it has investigated and fined a number of companies for evading US tariffs by routing goods through Cambodia. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

No trade war tariff evasion here, says China-backed Cambodian industrial park

  • Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone says reports that firms in the area were investigated by US Customs for evading duties are false
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 5:33pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The United States says it has investigated and fined a number of companies for evading US tariffs by routing goods through Cambodia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.