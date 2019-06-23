Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Trump gave Justin Trudeau assurances he would do “anything” to help Canada in its row with China when they met in Washington. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Canada ‘will join US’ in speaking out for rules-based global order against China

  • Relations between Ottawa and Beijing are at a turning point, according to former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney
  • ‘We are coming to the end of a long period during which China has been allowed to be a free rider,’ he says
Topic |   Huawei
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 3:00am, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump gave Justin Trudeau assurances he would do “anything” to help Canada in its row with China when they met in Washington. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shown in Ottawa on Tuesday, has reportedly been snubbed by Beijing in attempts to win the release of two Canadians held on spying charges. Photo: Reuters
China

China appears set to snub Canadian PM Justin Trudeau until Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou is released, following his plea for Michael Spavor and Michael Hovrig

  • Canadian PM asked for call with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in January to ‘personally advocate’ for immediate release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor
  • Beijing has placed the blame entirely on Canada, asking that Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou be released ‘immediately’
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:36am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:17am, 14 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shown in Ottawa on Tuesday, has reportedly been snubbed by Beijing in attempts to win the release of two Canadians held on spying charges. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.