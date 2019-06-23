Donald Trump gave Justin Trudeau assurances he would do “anything” to help Canada in its row with China when they met in Washington. Photo: Xinhua
Canada ‘will join US’ in speaking out for rules-based global order against China
- Relations between Ottawa and Beijing are at a turning point, according to former Canadian ambassador to China David Mulroney
- ‘We are coming to the end of a long period during which China has been allowed to be a free rider,’ he says
Topic | Huawei
Donald Trump gave Justin Trudeau assurances he would do “anything” to help Canada in its row with China when they met in Washington. Photo: Xinhua
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shown in Ottawa on Tuesday, has reportedly been snubbed by Beijing in attempts to win the release of two Canadians held on spying charges. Photo: Reuters
China appears set to snub Canadian PM Justin Trudeau until Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou is released, following his plea for Michael Spavor and Michael Hovrig
- Canadian PM asked for call with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in January to ‘personally advocate’ for immediate release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor
- Beijing has placed the blame entirely on Canada, asking that Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou be released ‘immediately’
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shown in Ottawa on Tuesday, has reportedly been snubbed by Beijing in attempts to win the release of two Canadians held on spying charges. Photo: Reuters