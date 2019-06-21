Sweden said on Wednesday it had released Qiao Jianjun, who fled China in 2011. Photo: Shutterstock
Sweden ‘unlikely’ to extradite Chinese fugitive Qiao Jianjun as Supreme Court sets him free
- Stockholm’s top court says suspect, who was in custody for almost a year, ‘should no longer be arrested’
- Former director of grain storage facility is wanted by Beijing on suspicion of having embezzled millions of dollars
