The United States has called on European allies including Germany to join its boycott of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. Photo: AFP
German economy minister meets Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei for ‘factual’ talks
- Peter Altmaier says the Chinese tech company is ‘well aware’ it needs to meet higher security standards to operate in Germany
- Meeting comes as EU members are due to submit their positions on 5G technology to the European Commission by the end of June
A woman passes by ZTE booth during Big Data Expo in Guiyang. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese companies are spending millions on lobbyists to fend off threats from Donald Trump and shield themselves from effects of trade war
- Chinese companies’ decisions to hire lobbyists have been driven in part by looking at what has happened to Huawei and ZTE over the last year
