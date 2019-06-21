Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The United States has called on European allies including Germany to join its boycott of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

German economy minister meets Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei for ‘factual’ talks

  • Peter Altmaier says the Chinese tech company is ‘well aware’ it needs to meet higher security standards to operate in Germany
  • Meeting comes as EU members are due to submit their positions on 5G technology to the European Commission by the end of June
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Stuart Lau  

Wendy Wu  

Published: 10:00pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The United States has called on European allies including Germany to join its boycott of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A woman passes by ZTE booth during Big Data Expo in Guiyang. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Chinese companies are spending millions on lobbyists to fend off threats from Donald Trump and shield themselves from effects of trade war

  • Chinese companies’ decisions to hire lobbyists have been driven in part by looking at what has happened to Huawei and ZTE over the last year
Topic |   Huawei
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 1:41am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:43am, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman passes by ZTE booth during Big Data Expo in Guiyang. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.