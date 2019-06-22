US Vice-President Mike Pence speaking on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Orlando Sentinel/TNS
US VP Mike Pence’s speech, expected to be critical of China, postponed because of ‘progress’ ahead of leaders’ G20 meeting
- The address, scheduled for Monday, would have been delivered just days before Trump and Xi meet in Japan and as hopes rise for progress in the trade war
- Pence has a history of condemning Beijing for its human rights record and militarisation of the South China Sea
Topic | US-China trade war
US Vice-President Mike Pence, shown last week in Ottawa, Ontario, is set to make a second major address on US-China relations on June 24 at the Wilson Centre in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Topic | US-China relations
