US Vice-President Mike Pence speaking on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Orlando Sentinel/TNS
Diplomacy

US VP Mike Pence’s speech, expected to be critical of China, postponed because of ‘progress’ ahead of leaders’ G20 meeting

  • The address, scheduled for Monday, would have been delivered just days before Trump and Xi meet in Japan and as hopes rise for progress in the trade war
  • Pence has a history of condemning Beijing for its human rights record and militarisation of the South China Sea
Topic |   US-China trade war
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 1:06am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:13am, 22 Jun, 2019

US Vice-President Mike Pence, shown last week in Ottawa, Ontario, is set to make a second major address on US-China relations on June 24 at the Wilson Centre in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Hawkish US VP Mike Pence will speak on China – and is expected to slam it over its human rights and religious freedom record

  • Pence spoke last year in confrontational tones, condemning Beijing for the ‘control and oppression’ of its citizens
  • The vice-president is reportedly planning to censure China for its record on religious freedom and human rights
Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Published: 1:06am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:32am, 7 Jun, 2019

