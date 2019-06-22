Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a clear statement of their friendship in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
Edward Howell
Opinion

Opinion

Edward Howell

Was Xi Jinping’s state visit to North Korea a reminder to the US that ‘big brother’ is always watching?

  • Chinese president makes a big play of his close friendship with Kim Jong-un during two-day state visit to Pyongyang
  • Trip sends a strong message to Washington that when it comes to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, Beijing is still very much involved
Edward Howell

Edward Howell  

Published: 11:00pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 22 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a clear statement of their friendship in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kim Jong-un welcomed Xi Jinping to Pyongyang at the start of his two-day state visit. Photo: CCTV via AP
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping promises to play ‘positive’ role in helping North Korea denuclearise

  • Chinese leader tells Kim Jong-un he is ready to assist peace talks and help North meet its needs at start of two-day state visit to Pyongyang
  • Kim avoids naming Donald Trump directly, but blames the ‘relevant parties’ for not responding to his overtures
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Sidney Leng  

Published: 11:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:50am, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kim Jong-un welcomed Xi Jinping to Pyongyang at the start of his two-day state visit. Photo: CCTV via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.