Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a clear statement of their friendship in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
Kim Jong-un welcomed Xi Jinping to Pyongyang at the start of his two-day state visit. Photo: CCTV via AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping promises to play ‘positive’ role in helping North Korea denuclearise
- Chinese leader tells Kim Jong-un he is ready to assist peace talks and help North meet its needs at start of two-day state visit to Pyongyang
- Kim avoids naming Donald Trump directly, but blames the ‘relevant parties’ for not responding to his overtures
