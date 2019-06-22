Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations get together in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asian leaders show support for China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership
- Region’s chiefs keen to hasten signing of commercial deal that covers half the world’s population
- Progress has stuttered in recent months with India digging in over fears cheap Chinese goods could flood its massive consumer market
Topic | Asean
Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations get together in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in 2017. Photo: AFP
Will Narendra Modi’s snub of Xi Jinping’s belt and road derail China-India ties?
- The Indian prime minister refused to back the Chinese leader’s ambitious global infrastructure vision at a summit last week, but the apparent snub is not getting in the way of amicable ties between Asia’s two biggest economies
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in 2017. Photo: AFP