US consul general Kurt Tong presents Mary-Jean Wong with the replica citation certificate. Also pictured are Wong’s sisters Margaret (left) and Christine. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Diplomacy

A lost medal and a granddaughter’s love help to rekindle US-China ties in Hong Kong

  • US consulate holds ceremony to re-award military honours to family of Chinese general recognised 74 years ago by Harry Truman
  • Wang Yaowu was given the Legion of Merit for fighting the Japanese but lost it during the Chinese civil war
Topic |   US-China trade war
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 7:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Newly appointed acting US Defence Secretary Mark Esper is expected to adopt a more hawkish approach to military relations with China. Photo: AFP
Military

New acting US defence chief Mark Esper ‘may be tougher on China’

  • But Pentagon’s approach expected to remain largely unchanged with appointment
  • Along with two decades of military service, Esper is a former chief of staff at conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation
Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 10:30pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:58am, 20 Jun, 2019

