China likely to tread carefully on North Korea as power dynamic shifts
- Situation on Korean peninsula is becoming ‘very complicated’ after President Xi Jinping said Beijing’s commitment to assist Pyongyang won’t change
- Analysts say China should be cautious about using its influence as leverage with the United States
Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that Beijing was determined to support the country’s new “strategic path”. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping vows to work with North Korea on ‘political resolution’ to nuclear issue
- Chinese president also tells Kim Jong-un that Beijing is determined to support the country’s new ‘strategic path’
- North Korean leader calls visit ‘decisive’ in showing the unchanging friendship of the two countries to the world
