Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that Beijing was determined to support the country’s new “strategic path”. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China likely to tread carefully on North Korea as power dynamic shifts

  • Situation on Korean peninsula is becoming ‘very complicated’ after President Xi Jinping said Beijing’s commitment to assist Pyongyang won’t change
  • Analysts say China should be cautious about using its influence as leverage with the United States
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 6:00am, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 23 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that Beijing was determined to support the country's new "strategic path". Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have signalled an intention to maintain closer ties. Photo: AFP/KCNA via KNS
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping vows to work with North Korea on ‘political resolution’ to nuclear issue

  • Chinese president also tells Kim Jong-un that Beijing is determined to support the country’s new ‘strategic path’
  • North Korean leader calls visit ‘decisive’ in showing the unchanging friendship of the two countries to the world
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 11:37am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:06am, 22 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have signalled an intention to maintain closer ties. Photo: AFP/KCNA via KNS
