China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will travel to japan this week. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China confirms President Xi Jinping’s three-day trip to Japan this week

  • Leader will arrive on Thursday, ahead of G20 summit in Osaka, foreign ministry says
  • He is expected to hold talks with Donald Trump on sidelines of meeting
Topic |   G20
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 1:40pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:41pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Negotiating teams meeting at the White House in Washington ahead of trade talks in February. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China and US negotiating teams scramble to make a plan for Xi Jinping and Donald Trump’s G20 Osaka summit

  • China, US trade teams may meet in Osaka as early as Tuesday, sources say, while top negotiators are set to speak on the phone ahead of the trip
  • Negotiators have not spoken since the talks collapsed in early May but a call between Xi and Trump confirmed the meeting in Japan
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Orange Wang  

Published: 1:00am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:13am, 21 Jun, 2019

