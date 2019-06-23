China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will travel to japan this week. Photo: AFP
China confirms President Xi Jinping’s three-day trip to Japan this week
- Leader will arrive on Thursday, ahead of G20 summit in Osaka, foreign ministry says
- He is expected to hold talks with Donald Trump on sidelines of meeting
Topic | G20
Negotiating teams meeting at the White House in Washington ahead of trade talks in February. Photo: Reuters
China and US negotiating teams scramble to make a plan for Xi Jinping and Donald Trump’s G20 Osaka summit
- China, US trade teams may meet in Osaka as early as Tuesday, sources say, while top negotiators are set to speak on the phone ahead of the trip
- Negotiators have not spoken since the talks collapsed in early May but a call between Xi and Trump confirmed the meeting in Japan
Topic | US-China trade war
