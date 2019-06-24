Qu Dongyu after his election as the director general of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome, Italy, on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Qu Dongyu becomes first Chinese national to head UN food and agriculture agency
- Many analysts had seen Qu as the front runner to win the four-year post, which he will take up on August 1
- Beijing has made a big push to get more senior jobs at the UN in the last few years
Topic | United Nations
Qu Dongyu after his election as the director general of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome, Italy, on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
The UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) headquarters in Rome. The FAO’s 197 member nations will vote for its next director general this month. File photo: AFP
World poised for secret ballot that could pick China to lead FAO, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation
- UN Food and Agriculture Organisation’s 197 member nations will hold vote this month for next director general
- Insiders say China has been able to use its financial power to leverage support from allies in Africa
Topic | United Nations
The UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) headquarters in Rome. The FAO’s 197 member nations will vote for its next director general this month. File photo: AFP