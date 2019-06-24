An employee displays a Huawei 5G Smartphone Mate 20X smartphone at a Sunrise telecommunications shop in Opfikon, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
President Donald Trump considers move to require 5G equipment for US sale to be made outside China, report claims
- Drastic proposal comes in wake of ongoing dispute between the US and Chinese manufacturer Huawei
A Huawei company logo is seen at CES Asia 2019 in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Huawei files lawsuit against US Commerce Department over seized equipment, insists no licence needed
- Court action over export regulations is latest controversy in long-running battle between US government and the Chinese tech giant
