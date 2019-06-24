Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Presidents Xi Jinping (left) and Donald Trump (right) pictured at their meeting during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires in December, which they are set to repeat in Osaka. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China and US must both compromise at Xi-Trump meeting, Beijing negotiator says

  • Beijing should not be only side to make concessions when presidents meet in Osaka, Wang Shouwen says
  • US’ unilateral measures targeting Chinese companies will not help its trade deficit with China, Wang adds
Topic |   G20
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 1:19pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:29pm, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Presidents Xi Jinping (left) and Donald Trump (right) pictured at their meeting during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires in December, which they are set to repeat in Osaka. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A new US report accuses Beijing of staging a massive crackdown on religious activity in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Politics

US slams China’s ‘extreme hostility’ towards religious freedom in new report, citing ‘abuse’ of Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang

  • US government condemns China’s ‘intense persecution’ of religious faiths, days before Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping at G20 summit
  • Report singles out ‘staggering scope of religious freedom abuses’
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Published: 5:31am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:08pm, 22 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A new US report accuses Beijing of staging a massive crackdown on religious activity in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.