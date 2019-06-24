Presidents Xi Jinping (left) and Donald Trump (right) pictured at their meeting during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires in December, which they are set to repeat in Osaka. Photo: AP
China and US must both compromise at Xi-Trump meeting, Beijing negotiator says
- Beijing should not be only side to make concessions when presidents meet in Osaka, Wang Shouwen says
- US’ unilateral measures targeting Chinese companies will not help its trade deficit with China, Wang adds
A new US report accuses Beijing of staging a massive crackdown on religious activity in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
US slams China’s ‘extreme hostility’ towards religious freedom in new report, citing ‘abuse’ of Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang
- US government condemns China’s ‘intense persecution’ of religious faiths, days before Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping at G20 summit
- Report singles out ‘staggering scope of religious freedom abuses’
