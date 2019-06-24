Prime Minister Manasseh Damukana Sogavare (centre) welcomes a Taiwan naval ship to the Solomon Islands in May. The Pacific island nation is reviewing its diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Photo: CNA
Is Taiwan ally Solomon Islands considering a switch to China?
- Review task force chairman promises study tour of Pacific neighbours with China ties will do ‘due diligence’
Topic | Taiwan
Prime Minister Manasseh Damukana Sogavare (centre) welcomes a Taiwan naval ship to the Solomon Islands in May. The Pacific island nation is reviewing its diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Photo: CNA
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) and his Solomons Islands counterpart Manasseh Sogavare exchange gifts after their talks in Honiara. Photo: AFP Photo / Australian Prime Minister’s Office / Adam Taylor
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) and his Solomons Islands counterpart Manasseh Sogavare exchange gifts after their talks in Honiara. Photo: AFP Photo / Australian Prime Minister’s Office / Adam Taylor