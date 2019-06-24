Channels

Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Diplomacy

Why Asia-Pacific nations don't want to take sides in the US-China trade war at the G20

  • Various countries in the region are under pressure to support Washington or Beijing as their tariff dispute bleeds into bigger issues
  • But wariness of putting one offside means most will try to wait for the two giants to work through their differences
Josephine Ma  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Kristin Huang  

Published: 11:30pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
China Economy

As trade war continues, are the US and Chinese economies heading for a messy divorce?

  • Separation is under way in manufacturing, technology and investment, and while it predates the trade war, the Trump tariffs have acted as turbo-boosters
  • Unconfirmed reports that Apple may move part of its manufacturing out of China fuel suspicion the two nations will increasingly go their separate ways
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 7:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:17pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet for the first time since December at the G20 summit next week in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
