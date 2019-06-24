Channels

Days after he was released, Qiao Jianjun was arrested again on Sunday and is in police custody near Stockholm. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Chinese ex-official Qiao Jianjun arrested again in Sweden – this time at request of US

  • Former head of grain storage facility in China will deny all charges, which include money laundering, and contest extradition, his lawyer says
  • He is one of Beijing’s most wanted corruption suspects, accused of embezzling millions of dollars
Topic |   Corruption in China
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 11:09pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:09pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Days after he was released, Qiao Jianjun was arrested again on Sunday and is in police custody near Stockholm. Photo: Handout
