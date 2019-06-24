Channels

Qu Dongyu reacts after being appointed the new director general of the FAO in Rome on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

FAO may come under more US scrutiny with Chinese national Qu Dongyu at the helm

  • World will be watching the UN’s food and agriculture agency when its new director general takes over in August
  • Having greater influence at the body could give China ‘another point of entry’ into countries, alongside the Belt and Road Initiative
Topic |   United Nations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 11:45pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:45pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Qu Dongyu after his election as the director general of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome, Italy, on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Qu Dongyu becomes first Chinese national to head UN food and agriculture agency

  • Many analysts had seen Qu as the front runner to win the four-year post, which he will take up on August 1
  • Beijing has made a big push to get more senior jobs at the UN in the last few years
Topic |   United Nations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:25am, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:24pm, 24 Jun, 2019

