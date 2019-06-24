Qu Dongyu reacts after being appointed the new director general of the FAO in Rome on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
FAO may come under more US scrutiny with Chinese national Qu Dongyu at the helm
- World will be watching the UN’s food and agriculture agency when its new director general takes over in August
- Having greater influence at the body could give China ‘another point of entry’ into countries, alongside the Belt and Road Initiative
Topic | United Nations
Qu Dongyu becomes first Chinese national to head UN food and agriculture agency
- Many analysts had seen Qu as the front runner to win the four-year post, which he will take up on August 1
- Beijing has made a big push to get more senior jobs at the UN in the last few years
