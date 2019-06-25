Channels

The US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) are to continue discussions with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right). Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China, US agree to resume trade talks in phone call ahead of Xi-Trump G20 meeting

  • Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He had phone conversation with US’ Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin on Monday
  • Presidents Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of this week’s G20 summit in Japan
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 9:43am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:57am, 25 Jun, 2019

The US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) are to continue discussions with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right). Photo: AP
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Diplomacy

Is the G20 destined to fade into irrelevance in a leaderless world – courtesy of Donald Trump?

  • Trade war is expected to again overshadow the ‘premier forum for international economic cooperation’
  • US president’s aim is ‘to hijack the summit and divert it towards a confrontation with China’, analyst says
Topic |   G20
SCMP

Shi Jiangtao  

Jane Cai  

Published: 10:30pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:12pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
