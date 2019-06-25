The US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) are to continue discussions with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right). Photo: AP
China, US agree to resume trade talks in phone call ahead of Xi-Trump G20 meeting
- Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He had phone conversation with US’ Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin on Monday
- Presidents Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of this week’s G20 summit in Japan
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
