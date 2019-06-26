Chinese diplomats are said to have been lobbying European G20 members to assess their response should talks between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump break down. Photo: Reuters
Chinese diplomats look to Europe ahead of Xi-Trump trade showdown at G20
- ‘They gave an impression that China and Europe could somehow work together to keep Trump at the table,’ says source familiar with discussions
- But analysts say they cannot see EU acting as a mediator in Osaka
Topic | G20
Around 2 million protesters, according to organisers, took to the streets against the extradition bill on June 16. Photo: Robert Ng
Discussion of Hong Kong extradition bill will not be allowed at G20 summit in Osaka, Beijing says
- Assistant minister of foreign affairs says China will not allow any meddling by other countries in its internal affairs
- Hong Kong groups plan to use summit for protests locally and in Japan to put pressure on governments to meet their demands
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
