SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Chinese diplomats are said to have been lobbying European G20 members to assess their response should talks between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump break down. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Chinese diplomats look to Europe ahead of Xi-Trump trade showdown at G20

  • ‘They gave an impression that China and Europe could somehow work together to keep Trump at the table,’ says source familiar with discussions
  • But analysts say they cannot see EU acting as a mediator in Osaka
Topic |   G20
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 8:30pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Around 2 million protesters, according to organisers, took to the streets against the extradition bill on June 16. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Discussion of Hong Kong extradition bill will not be allowed at G20 summit in Osaka, Beijing says

  • Assistant minister of foreign affairs says China will not allow any meddling by other countries in its internal affairs
  • Hong Kong groups plan to use summit for protests locally and in Japan to put pressure on governments to meet their demands
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Catherine Wong  

Victor Ting  

Published: 1:36pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:08pm, 25 Jun, 2019

