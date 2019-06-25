A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a payload military and scientific research satellites, including Taiwan’s next generation Formosat-7 satellite. Photo: AP
Taiwan’s next-generation Formosat-7 satellite blasts off from Kennedy Space Centre
- Lift-off using SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket will help island advance its data collection abilities
Topic | Taiwan
