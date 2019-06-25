The US last year reintroduced sanctions on Iran, and on countries buying oil from Iran. Photo: Reuters
Why China is set to support Iran at the Osaka G20 summit – but subtly
- Tehran and Beijing both face pressures from Washington, but China is expected to avoid further inflaming US relations
- China is among the countries set to discuss saving the Iran nuclear deal abandoned by Donald Trump
Topic | Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran in June 2009. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump sanctions Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
- Amid rising tensions, US president signs executive order denying Khamenei access to financial resources
- Latest incidents involve attacks on oil tankers, which Tehran has denied, and the downing of a US Navy drone
