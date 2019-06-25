Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US last year reintroduced sanctions on Iran, and on countries buying oil from Iran. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Why China is set to support Iran at the Osaka G20 summit – but subtly

  • Tehran and Beijing both face pressures from Washington, but China is expected to avoid further inflaming US relations
  • China is among the countries set to discuss saving the Iran nuclear deal abandoned by Donald Trump
Topic |   Iran
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 5:18pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:37am, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US last year reintroduced sanctions on Iran, and on countries buying oil from Iran. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran in June 2009. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump sanctions Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

  • Amid rising tensions, US president signs executive order denying Khamenei access to financial resources
  • Latest incidents involve attacks on oil tankers, which Tehran has denied, and the downing of a US Navy drone
Topic |   Iran
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 12:54am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:37am, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran in June 2009. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.