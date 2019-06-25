A Chinese tourist drops to the ground outside a hotel in Stockholm during an incident in September that prompted 11 critical statements from the embassy. Photo: Handout
Tensions between China and Sweden aren’t hurting trade, researchers say
- Despite tense relations, Chinese investment in the country saw a threefold increase last year, and bilateral trade grew 15 per cent
- Swedish institute analysed nearly 60 statements issued by Chinese embassy accusing media, police and others of misrepresenting the country
Topic | Diplomacy
Helena Sangeland, newly appointed Swedish ambassador to China, will have to address a controversy that led to the recall of her predecessor in February. Photo: Sweden Government Offices
Detained bookseller Gui Minhai and extradition cases await new Swedish ambassador to China
- Career diplomat Helena Sangeland arrives in Beijing as new trade and human rights strategy takes shape in Stockholm
Topic | Hong Kong bookseller disappearances
