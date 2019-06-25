Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Chinese tourist drops to the ground outside a hotel in Stockholm during an incident in September that prompted 11 critical statements from the embassy. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Tensions between China and Sweden aren’t hurting trade, researchers say

  • Despite tense relations, Chinese investment in the country saw a threefold increase last year, and bilateral trade grew 15 per cent
  • Swedish institute analysed nearly 60 statements issued by Chinese embassy accusing media, police and others of misrepresenting the country
Topic |   Diplomacy
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 11:30pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese tourist drops to the ground outside a hotel in Stockholm during an incident in September that prompted 11 critical statements from the embassy. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Helena Sangeland, newly appointed Swedish ambassador to China, will have to address a controversy that led to the recall of her predecessor in February. Photo: Sweden Government Offices
Diplomacy

Detained bookseller Gui Minhai and extradition cases await new Swedish ambassador to China

  • Career diplomat Helena Sangeland arrives in Beijing as new trade and human rights strategy takes shape in Stockholm
Topic |   Hong Kong bookseller disappearances
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 10:00pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:00am, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Helena Sangeland, newly appointed Swedish ambassador to China, will have to address a controversy that led to the recall of her predecessor in February. Photo: Sweden Government Offices
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.