China stopped pork imports from a third Canadian firm last week, adding to speculation that it is retaliating for Canada’s arrest of a Chinese tech executive. Photo: AP
China halts all meat imports from Canada over ‘forged pork certificates’
- Canada agrees to suspend permits for meat exports to China after recent Chinese bans on pork from several Canadian firms
- The two countries have been at loggerheads over variety of issues since arrest of Huawei executive in December
Topic | Canada
China halts pork imports from third Canadian firm as dispute deepens
- Frigo Royal shipment contains a feed additive banned in China, customs agency says
- Imports from Olymel and Drummond Export were blocked in April
Topic | China food safety
