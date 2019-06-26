Channels

China stopped pork imports from a third Canadian firm last week, adding to speculation that it is retaliating for Canada's arrest of a Chinese tech executive. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China halts all meat imports from Canada over 'forged pork certificates'

  • Canada agrees to suspend permits for meat exports to China after recent Chinese bans on pork from several Canadian firms
  • The two countries have been at loggerheads over variety of issues since arrest of Huawei executive in December
Topic |   Canada
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 11:56am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:56am, 26 Jun, 2019

China stopped pork imports from a third Canadian firm last week, adding to speculation that it is retaliating for Canada’s arrest of a Chinese tech executive. Photo: AP
China’s blocking of Canadian pork follows speculation that it has been retaliating against Canada for its arrest of Huawei executive Sabrina Meng Wanzhou. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China halts pork imports from third Canadian firm as dispute deepens

  • Frigo Royal shipment contains a feed additive banned in China, customs agency says
  • Imports from Olymel and Drummond Export were blocked in April
Topic |   China food safety
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:13pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:13pm, 19 Jun, 2019

China’s blocking of Canadian pork follows speculation that it has been retaliating against Canada for its arrest of Huawei executive Sabrina Meng Wanzhou. Photo: AP
