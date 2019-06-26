Channels

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to meet this week in Osaka, but state media warns that without a change in US actions they would only “exchange views”. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Trade talks will fail if US keeps attacking China, state media says

  • Washington still harbours illusions of pressuring Beijing into submission, commentary says, as the two countries’ presidents prepare to meet at G20
  • Unless the US changes, the two sides will continue to exchange views without making progress, it says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 2:22pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:01pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet in Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Global Economy

US willing to suspend trade war tariff increase after Trump-Xi meeting at G20 in Japan, report says

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump are set to meet in Osaka on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting
  • US has already increased tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent
Topic |   G20
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 10:12am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:24am, 26 Jun, 2019

