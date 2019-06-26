Some observers have suggested China might be being outgunned in its trade negotiations with the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
Are China’s trade negotiators being hampered by poor communication, inexperience?
- Before talks resume, Beijing needs to shore up its skills and improve internal communication channels, sources say
- Team led by Vice-Premier Liu He has made a lack of ‘substantive suggestions’ to China’s top leaders, according to insiders
Some observers have suggested China might be being outgunned in its trade negotiations with the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
US willing to suspend trade war tariff increase after Trump-Xi meeting at G20 in Japan, report says
- Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump are set to meet in Osaka on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting
- US has already increased tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet in Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP