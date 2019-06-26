Channels

A Chinese tabloid described US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the “hawk of hawks” for trying to direct Washington’s foreign policy against China. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

‘Crazy person’: Chinese tabloid Global Times aims vitriol at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

  • ‘Most hawkish of American hawks’ has become a threat to world peace, newspaper says in opinion piece picked up by state broadcaster CCTV
  • Pompeo has ‘tainted the glorious role of the diplomat’, article says
Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 7:06pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:45pm, 26 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump (centre) is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US-China trade war deal ‘90 per cent complete’, US Treasury chief says

  • Steven Mnuchin says this week’s meeting of the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies will be ‘very important’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 5:21pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:45pm, 26 Jun, 2019

