Japan and China have been working to rebuild ties since their territorial dispute flared up in 2011. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China ‘wants new security relationship with Japan’ as US trade war leaves Beijing looking for friends

  • Former diplomat says Beijing made the offer during a visit by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year – but has not explained what this will mean
  • China is seeking to build ties with its neighbour after chill in relations with Washington left it feeling increasingly exposed
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 5:00am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:24am, 27 Jun, 2019

Donald Trump aboard the USS Wasp at in Japan this year. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Is Donald Trump’s threat to quit Japan defence pact just a negotiating tactic?

  • Security analysts sceptical that US president would really pull plug on long-standing alliance and suggest it may be a ploy to extract concessions from Tokyo
  • Freeing Japan from constraints imposed after World War II risks alarming China and triggering arms race in region
Topic |   Japan
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 2:30am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:17am, 27 Jun, 2019

Donald Trump aboard the USS Wasp at in Japan this year. Photo: Reuters
