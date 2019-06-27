Japan and China have been working to rebuild ties since their territorial dispute flared up in 2011. Photo: Reuters
China ‘wants new security relationship with Japan’ as US trade war leaves Beijing looking for friends
- Former diplomat says Beijing made the offer during a visit by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year – but has not explained what this will mean
- China is seeking to build ties with its neighbour after chill in relations with Washington left it feeling increasingly exposed
Donald Trump aboard the USS Wasp at in Japan this year. Photo: Reuters
