Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Democratic presidential candidates take part in a primary debate hosted by NBC in Miami on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China is our biggest threat, say several Democrat contenders for White House

  • Primary debates to choose who wins party’s ticket to stand for US presidency confirm wariness of China’s rise
  • Democrats have largely agreed on trade matters with Donald Trump, who has warned Beijing not to hope for a softer stance from a different president
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 1:16pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:47pm, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Democratic presidential candidates take part in a primary debate hosted by NBC in Miami on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Beto ORourke. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Elizabeth Warren takes centre stage as economics and immigration dominate first Democratic primary debate

  • The second leg of the debate will be held on Thursday with former vice-president Joe Biden squaring off against nine challengers, including Bernie Sanders
  • Despite flying to Japan on Wednesday, President Trump tuned in from Air Force One and did not miss the chance to express his views via Twitter
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:12pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:25pm, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Beto ORourke. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.