Democratic presidential candidates take part in a primary debate hosted by NBC in Miami on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China is our biggest threat, say several Democrat contenders for White House
- Primary debates to choose who wins party’s ticket to stand for US presidency confirm wariness of China’s rise
- Democrats have largely agreed on trade matters with Donald Trump, who has warned Beijing not to hope for a softer stance from a different president
Topic | US-China relations
Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Beto ORourke. Photo: AP
Elizabeth Warren takes centre stage as economics and immigration dominate first Democratic primary debate
- The second leg of the debate will be held on Thursday with former vice-president Joe Biden squaring off against nine challengers, including Bernie Sanders
- Despite flying to Japan on Wednesday, President Trump tuned in from Air Force One and did not miss the chance to express his views via Twitter
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
