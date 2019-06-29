Trade between China and Russia grew almost 25 per cent last year to US$108 billion. Photo: Handout
Russian business chief sees huge potential as China seeks new markets
- CEO of Russia’s biggest paper company predicts wave of development for other regions in response to US pressure
Topic | US-China trade war
Trade between China and Russia grew almost 25 per cent last year to US$108 billion. Photo: Handout
Senior National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) statistician Zhu Hong attributed the improvement in May to the profit recovery of major equipment manufacturing and coal industries. Photo: AFP
China’s industrial giants continue to struggle despite minor profit increase in May
- Profits fell 2.3 per cent year on year in the first five months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday
- Month-on-month, May’s date showed a 1.1 per cent rise to 565.56 billion yuan (US$82 billion) from a year earlier compared with a 3.7 per cent fall in April
Topic | China economy
Senior National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) statistician Zhu Hong attributed the improvement in May to the profit recovery of major equipment manufacturing and coal industries. Photo: AFP