Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (centre) visits the technology show at the International Exhibition Centre in Osaka. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Japan shows off new technology as G20 leaders gather in Osaka

  • Robotic hands and machines for cleaning up space go on display at International Exhibition Centre
  • Event designed to show ‘innovation can help drive economic growth’
Topic |   G20
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 8:00pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are to meet this week in Osaka. Photo: AP
China Economy

Trade war: US and China agree tentative truce before G20 summit

  • Fresh tariffs expected to be delayed, with two sides preparing separate statements
  • Source says Donald Trump’s decision to delay additional tariffs was Xi Jinping’s price for holding this week’s meeting with him
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Mark Magnier  

Doug Palmer  

Robert Delaney  

Published: 9:33am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:16pm, 27 Jun, 2019

