Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (centre) visits the technology show at the International Exhibition Centre in Osaka. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan shows off new technology as G20 leaders gather in Osaka
- Robotic hands and machines for cleaning up space go on display at International Exhibition Centre
- Event designed to show ‘innovation can help drive economic growth’
Topic | G20
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (centre) visits the technology show at the International Exhibition Centre in Osaka. Photo: EPA-EFE
Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are to meet this week in Osaka. Photo: AP
Trade war: US and China agree tentative truce before G20 summit
- Fresh tariffs expected to be delayed, with two sides preparing separate statements
- Source says Donald Trump’s decision to delay additional tariffs was Xi Jinping’s price for holding this week’s meeting with him
Topic | US-China trade war
Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are to meet this week in Osaka. Photo: AP