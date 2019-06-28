Critics claim that a lack of understanding of the US caused China to misread the situation in the run-up to the trade war. Photo: Shutterstock
China tries to bridge gap in knowledge about the US following criticism that misreading of Donald Trump helped trigger trade war
- Beijing provides major funding boost for research on American studies and trade
- Move follows complaints that US president’s policies took academics and government by surprise
US-China trade war
Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are to meet this week in Osaka. Photo: AP
