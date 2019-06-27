South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) hold talks on Thursday before the start of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for US and North Korean leaders to hold third nuclear summit
- Xi briefs South Korean president on landmark meeting last week with Kim Jong-un
- Kim still committed to goal of denuclearising the Korean peninsula, Xi says
Topic | G20
Kim Jong-un welcomed Xi Jinping to Pyongyang at the start of his two-day state visit. Photo: CCTV via AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping promises to play ‘positive’ role in helping North Korea denuclearise
- Chinese leader tells Kim Jong-un he is ready to assist peace talks and help North meet its needs at start of two-day state visit to Pyongyang
- Kim avoids naming Donald Trump directly, but blames the ‘relevant parties’ for not responding to his overtures
Topic | North Korea
