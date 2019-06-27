Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) hold talks on Thursday before the start of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for US and North Korean leaders to hold third nuclear summit

  • Xi briefs South Korean president on landmark meeting last week with Kim Jong-un
  • Kim still committed to goal of denuclearising the Korean peninsula, Xi says
Topic |   G20
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 8:34pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:41pm, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) hold talks on Thursday before the start of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kim Jong-un welcomed Xi Jinping to Pyongyang at the start of his two-day state visit. Photo: CCTV via AP
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping promises to play ‘positive’ role in helping North Korea denuclearise

  • Chinese leader tells Kim Jong-un he is ready to assist peace talks and help North meet its needs at start of two-day state visit to Pyongyang
  • Kim avoids naming Donald Trump directly, but blames the ‘relevant parties’ for not responding to his overtures
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Sidney Leng  

Published: 11:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:31pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kim Jong-un welcomed Xi Jinping to Pyongyang at the start of his two-day state visit. Photo: CCTV via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.