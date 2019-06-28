Channels

Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, which the US says has been used to evade tariffs. Photo: Twitter
Diplomacy

US urges Cambodia to help stop firms using special economic zone to evade China tariffs

  • American embassy in Phnom Penh says companies have been caught using the Sihanoukville special economic zone to export goods that originated in China
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 11:01am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:01am, 28 Jun, 2019

Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, which the US says has been used to evade tariffs. Photo: Twitter
Rescuers search for missing workers at a collapsed building in Preah Sihanouk. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Cambodia building collapse: rescuers scour rubble in desperate search for survivors, as death toll rises to at least 24

  • Three Chinese nationals and a Cambodian landowner have been held for questioning over the building collapse
  • Prime Minister Hun Sen said victims’ families would be given US$10,000 each
Topic |   Cambodia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:59pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:53pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Rescuers search for missing workers at a collapsed building in Preah Sihanouk. Photo: EPA-EFE
