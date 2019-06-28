Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, which the US says has been used to evade tariffs. Photo: Twitter
US urges Cambodia to help stop firms using special economic zone to evade China tariffs
- American embassy in Phnom Penh says companies have been caught using the Sihanoukville special economic zone to export goods that originated in China
Topic | US-China trade war
Rescuers search for missing workers at a collapsed building in Preah Sihanouk. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cambodia building collapse: rescuers scour rubble in desperate search for survivors, as death toll rises to at least 24
- Three Chinese nationals and a Cambodian landowner have been held for questioning over the building collapse
- Prime Minister Hun Sen said victims’ families would be given US$10,000 each
Topic | Cambodia
