A high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Seven senators have urged US President Donald Trump to sanction officials involved with the camps. Photo: AFP
US senators urge Donald Trump to end delay and proceed with sanctions over Xinjiang internment camps
- Letter cites South China Morning Post report on Magnitsky Act measure that has been held up by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
- Senators, including three running for president, say failure ‘to address these egregious human rights violations weakens American moral leadership’
The last time the US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping met was in Buenos Aires in December. Analysts are confident that their meeting at the G20 Summit in Osaka this month can yield a freeze in the escalation of the trade war. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump to broaden agenda beyond US-China trade war for meeting at G20 summit in Osaka
- Osaka summit intended to pull bilateral ties away from brinkmanship that has dragged relations to lowest point in decades
- Trade war just one of the items on the agenda, analysts say, along with principles of relationship, North Korea, and Huawei
