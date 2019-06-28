European Council President Donald Tusk (left) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend a news conference in Osaka on Friday. Photo: Reuters
G20: Europe tells US and China their trade war is harming global economy
- At G20 summit in Japan, the European Commission’s Jean-Claude Juncker says he has told both sides of the damage done by the dispute
- He says leaders at the summit are discussing WTO reforms to create level playing field
Topic | G20
China welcomes ‘actions that avoid US trade war dispute escalation’ ahead of Trump-Xi G20 meeting
- Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump are set to meet in Osaka, Japan on Saturday, with reports that details of a truce are being drafted
- China Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says Beijing opposes unilateral levying of additional tariffs
