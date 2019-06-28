Channels

European Council President Donald Tusk (left) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend a news conference in Osaka on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

G20: Europe tells US and China their trade war is harming global economy

  • At G20 summit in Japan, the European Commission’s Jean-Claude Juncker says he has told both sides of the damage done by the dispute
  • He says leaders at the summit are discussing WTO reforms to create level playing field
Topic |   G20
Kristin Huang

Published: 12:21pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:35pm, 28 Jun, 2019

The G20 will take place in Osaka, Japan between June 28-29. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China welcomes ‘actions that avoid US trade war dispute escalation’ ahead of Trump-Xi G20 meeting

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump are set to meet in Osaka, Japan on Saturday, with reports that details of a truce are being drafted
  • China Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says Beijing opposes unilateral levying of additional tariffs
Topic |   G20
Orange Wang

Published: 6:30pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:23am, 28 Jun, 2019

