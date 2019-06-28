Canada discovered the forged documents after being told by Beijing that a pork shipment contained ractopamine. Photo: AP
Canada hopes to resume China meat exports before pork investigation ends
- Agriculture minister says she hopes Beijing will reopen market after new safety measures are applied
Topic | Canada
China stopped pork imports from a third Canadian firm last week, adding to speculation that it is retaliating for Canada’s arrest of a Chinese tech executive. Photo: AP
China halts all meat imports from Canada over ‘forged pork certificates’
- Canada agrees to suspend permits for meat exports to China after recent Chinese bans on pork from several Canadian firms
- The two countries have been at loggerheads over variety of issues since arrest of Huawei executive in December
