The second night of debates featured 10 more of the 20 contenders for the Democratic ticket. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s tariffs are wrong way to deal with China, say Democrat presidential contenders

  • Candidates oppose president’s stance on Beijing in their party’s primary debates to choose who will run for White House in 2020
  • Tariffs punish American people and businesses, some contenders argue
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 1:46pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Democratic presidential candidates take part in a primary debate hosted by NBC in Miami on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China is our biggest threat, say several Democrat contenders for White House

  • Primary debates to choose who wins party’s ticket to stand for US presidency confirm wariness of China’s rise
  • Democrats have largely agreed on trade matters with Donald Trump, who has warned Beijing not to hope for a softer stance from a different president
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 1:16pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:33pm, 27 Jun, 2019

