The second night of debates featured 10 more of the 20 contenders for the Democratic ticket. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s tariffs are wrong way to deal with China, say Democrat presidential contenders
- Candidates oppose president’s stance on Beijing in their party’s primary debates to choose who will run for White House in 2020
- Tariffs punish American people and businesses, some contenders argue
Topic | US-China trade war
Democratic presidential candidates take part in a primary debate hosted by NBC in Miami on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China is our biggest threat, say several Democrat contenders for White House
- Primary debates to choose who wins party’s ticket to stand for US presidency confirm wariness of China’s rise
- Democrats have largely agreed on trade matters with Donald Trump, who has warned Beijing not to hope for a softer stance from a different president
Topic | US-China relations
