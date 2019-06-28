US President Donald Trump (centre) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday. Photo: AP
Beneath the smiles and handshakes, tensions simmer as world leaders meet for G20
- Xi Jinping makes beeline to shake hands with Donald Trump before traditional ‘family photo’ at start of Osaka summit
- But geopolitical rifts between some are evident, despite the camaraderie
Topic | G20
European Council President Donald Tusk (left) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend a news conference in Osaka on Friday. Photo: Reuters
G20: Europe tells US and China their trade war is harming global economy
- At G20 summit in Japan, the European Commission’s Jean-Claude Juncker says he has told both sides of the damage done by the dispute
- He says leaders at the summit are discussing WTO reforms to create level playing field
