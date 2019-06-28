Channels

The stage is set in Osaka for trade talks between US President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

China tempers public expectations of a Xi-Trump summit trade war breakthrough

  • Beijing mobilises its media outlets to talk up the Chinese economy’s prospects – whatever happens between the two leaders
Topic |   G20
Jane Cai

Jane Cai  

Published: 8:45pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:17pm, 28 Jun, 2019

The stage is set in Osaka for trade talks between US President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP
China Economy

China quiet on Xi Jinping’s G20 meeting and trade talk demands in face of fiery Donald Trump rhetoric

  • It is expected the two leaders will meet in Japan at the end of June
  • Analysts see an increasing caution from China amid low expectations of any deal
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Kristin Huang  

Zhou Xin  

Published: 9:30pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:34pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP
