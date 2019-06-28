The stage is set in Osaka for trade talks between US President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Kyodo
China tempers public expectations of a Xi-Trump summit trade war breakthrough
- Beijing mobilises its media outlets to talk up the Chinese economy’s prospects – whatever happens between the two leaders
Topic | G20
The stage is set in Osaka for trade talks between US President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP
China quiet on Xi Jinping’s G20 meeting and trade talk demands in face of fiery Donald Trump rhetoric
- It is expected the two leaders will meet in Japan at the end of June
- Analysts see an increasing caution from China amid low expectations of any deal
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP