Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (centre) speaks at the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday, flanked by US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Photo: Kyodo
Victims of intellectual property theft will be compensated, Xi Jinping tells world leaders
- Chinese leader also says a channel will be set up for foreign firms to make complaints and Beijing will take ‘major steps’ to further liberalise economy
- Promises come right before talks with US President Donald Trump in Osaka
Topic | G20
US President Donald Trump (centre) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday. Photo: AP
Beneath the smiles and handshakes, tensions simmer as world leaders meet for G20
- Xi Jinping makes beeline to shake hands with Donald Trump before traditional ‘family photo’ at start of Osaka summit
- But geopolitical rifts between some are evident, despite the camaraderie
US President Donald Trump (centre) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday. Photo: AP