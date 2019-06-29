Channels

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (centre) speaks at the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday, flanked by US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

Victims of intellectual property theft will be compensated, Xi Jinping tells world leaders

  • Chinese leader also says a channel will be set up for foreign firms to make complaints and Beijing will take ‘major steps’ to further liberalise economy
  • Promises come right before talks with US President Donald Trump in Osaka
Topic |   G20
SCMP

Liu Zhen  

Teddy Ng  

Published: 12:00am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:00am, 29 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump (centre) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Beneath the smiles and handshakes, tensions simmer as world leaders meet for G20

  • Xi Jinping makes beeline to shake hands with Donald Trump before traditional ‘family photo’ at start of Osaka summit
  • But geopolitical rifts between some are evident, despite the camaraderie
Topic |   G20
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 6:51pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:02pm, 28 Jun, 2019

