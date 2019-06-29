Channels

(From left) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Xi Jinping says China, Russia and India should take ‘global responsibility’ to protect interests

  • Chinese president also called for the three nations to uphold multilateralism in talks with Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi in Osaka
  • In a separate meeting with the other BRICS leaders, he said Beijing opposed ‘illegal and unilateral sanctions’ and ‘long-arm jurisdiction’
Topic |   G20
SCMP

Catherine Wong  

Wendy Wu  

Published: 5:00am, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:00am, 29 Jun, 2019

