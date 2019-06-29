(From left) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Xi Jinping says China, Russia and India should take ‘global responsibility’ to protect interests
- Chinese president also called for the three nations to uphold multilateralism in talks with Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi in Osaka
- In a separate meeting with the other BRICS leaders, he said Beijing opposed ‘illegal and unilateral sanctions’ and ‘long-arm jurisdiction’
The stage is set in Osaka for trade talks between US President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Kyodo
China tempers public expectations of a Xi-Trump summit trade war breakthrough
- Beijing mobilises its media outlets to talk up the Chinese economy’s prospects – whatever happens between the two leaders
